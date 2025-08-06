Brooke Hogan explains decision to skips Hulk Hogan's funeral service: 'People grieve in many ways'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of WWE legend Hulk Hogan, was not in attendance at her father’s private funeral service in Florida on Tuesday.

Instead, she chose to honor him in what she called "the most genuine way" she knew how, watching the sunset with her family.

Brooke, who is married to former NHL player Steven Oleksy, took to social media on the same day as Hulk’s funeral to explain her decision to skip the intimate gathering.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEW.COM

"My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways - and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how...privately...the way that made me feel the closest to him. The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset."

Brooke Hogan posted a series of pictures to her Instagram of her and Oleksy and their twins enjoying a sunset on the beach.

"Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved. Molly loved the water. I think she'll be a ‘little fish’ as you called me.

BROOKE HOGAN SHARES EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO FATHER HULK HOGAN FOLLOWING HIS DEATH, ADDRESSES THEIR ESTRANGEMENT

"We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy."

Hulk died on July 24 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes irregular and rapid heart rate. He was 71.

Brooke was estranged from her father in the later years of his life. Following his death, she penned a lengthy and emotional tribute to her father in which she also clarified the complexity of their relationship.

"We never had a ‘big fight,'" she wrote." "My father and I never ‘fought.’ It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, close friends and family gathered at Indian Rocks Church, the same place the wrestling legend was baptized at in 2023, to honor him in a private funeral service.

WWE icons like Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon were among those who attended the service. Other celebrities, including Kid Rock, Bam Margera and others, were seen.

Fox News Digital’s Scott Thompson contributed to this report.