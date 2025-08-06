Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Hulk Hogan Legacy

Brooke Hogan explains decision to skips Hulk Hogan's funeral service: 'People grieve in many ways'

'I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how,' Brooke Hogan said

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox Nation special reflects on the life, legacy of wrestling titan Hulk Hogan Video

Fox Nation special reflects on the life, legacy of wrestling titan Hulk Hogan

Fox Nation's 'The Life of Hulk Hogan' documents Terry Bollea's rise from ringside spectator to pro-wrestling superstar.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of WWE legend Hulk Hogan, was not in attendance at her father’s private funeral service in Florida on Tuesday.

Instead, she chose to honor him in what she called "the most genuine way" she knew how, watching the sunset with her family. 

Brooke Hogan poses red carpet with dad, Hulk Hogan

Wrestler Hulk Hogan and his daughter Brooke arrive at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena on Aug. 28, 2005 in Miami. (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Brooke, who is married to former NHL player Steven Oleksy, took to social media on the same day as Hulk’s funeral to explain her decision to skip the intimate gathering. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEW.COM

"My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways - and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how...privately...the way that made me feel the closest to him. The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset."

Brooke Hogan posted a series of pictures to her Instagram of her and Oleksy and their twins enjoying a sunset on the beach. 

"Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved. Molly loved the water. I think she'll be a ‘little fish’ as you called me.

young brooke hogan touching noses with hulk hogan

Wrestler Hulk Hogan affectionately rubbed noses with his 3-year-old daughter Brooke as they faced each other next to a Ken-type doll on the floor in front of her toy closet at home. (Acey Harper/Getty Images)

BROOKE HOGAN SHARES EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO FATHER HULK HOGAN FOLLOWING HIS DEATH, ADDRESSES THEIR ESTRANGEMENT

"We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy." 

Hulk died on July 24 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes irregular and rapid heart rate. He was 71.

Brooke was estranged from her father in the later years of his life. Following his death, she penned a lengthy and emotional tribute to her father in which she also clarified the complexity of their relationship. 

"We never had a ‘big fight,'" she wrote." "My father and I never ‘fought.’ It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand." 

Brooke and Hulk Hogan pose

Pro wrestler Hulk Hogan poses with daughter Brooke Hogan on the set of her music video shoot "Bout Us" on May 6, 2006 in Los Angeles. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, close friends and family gathered at Indian Rocks Church, the same place the wrestling legend was baptized at in 2023, to honor him in a private funeral service.

WWE icons like Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon were among those who attended the service. Other celebrities, including Kid Rock, Bam Margera and others, were seen. 

Fox News Digital’s Scott Thompson contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.