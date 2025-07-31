Hulk Hogan died of heart attack while facing other health issues: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hulk Hogan died in Florida last week at the age of 71 of a heart attack, according to officials.

The pro wrestling legend had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition that causes an irregular and rapid heart rate, Page Six reported on Thursday, citing the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center.

Medical records showed that he had chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer that affects white blood cells, the outlet reported.

Hogan went into cardiac arrest last Thursday and died at the age of 71.

The news of Hogan’s death came weeks after he was alleged to be having a health crisis. However, his widow, Sky Daily Hogan, denied those reports at the time, saying he was "strong" and recovering from surgeries.

She admitted in an emotional social media post that he "had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them."

"I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time," Daily Hogan wrote.

TMZ Sports first reported the news of Hogan’s passing, citing a possible "cardiac arrest" at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

The Clearwater Police Department later confirmed that emergency personnel had responded to a medical call just before 10 a.m. Hogan was treated on site for a cardiac arrest before being transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hogan became the main babyface of what was then the World Wrestling Federation and spent decades in the business. He won numerous world championships and was twice inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the first time in 2005 and the other in 2020 as a member of the New World Order.

In 2024, he founded Real American Beer , aptly named after his walk-out music during his time as a wrestler. He also founded Real American Freestyle, a wrestling promotion, in April 2025. Hogan made sporadic appearances with the WWE in his later years and made his final appearance in January 2025 in Los Angeles.

Hogan was set to join former pro wrestling executive Eric Bischoff in a new venture called Real American Freestyle. It was a fresh attempt at putting freestyle wrestling on the map. Hogan also dipped his toe into the political waters. He stumped for President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention and at a Madison Square Garden rally last year.

He is credited with helping put today’s WWE on the map. Tributes poured in from all over the sports world, and the WWE did a 10-bell salute on last Friday's edition of "SmackDown!" the day after Hogan's death.

