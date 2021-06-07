Brooke Burke launches 28-day 'summer slim down' with sizzling bikini pics: 'Let's do this'

Brooke Burke is flaunting her figure.

The 49-year-old television personality took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the start of her 28-day "summer slim down" with a pair of stunning bikini pics.

In the photos, the star donned a striped yellow and pink barely-there two-piece paired with a sunny yellow bucket hat. To complete the ensemble, Burke donned a gold chain around her neck and a multi-colored anklet.

She posed on a paddleboard in the pics.

BROOKE BURKE SHARES HER SECRETS TO STAYING IN SHAPE AT 49

"Ok summer, let’s do this!!" read the caption. "28 day Summer Slim Down starts TODAY @brookeburkebody let’s begin."

According to the star's website, the 28-day program is meant to "tone, sculpt and transform" bodies.

Included in the program are daily exercise routines, a nutrition plan developed by author Jorge Cruise, a weekly shopping list, motivational videos featuring "program tips, tricks and motivational mantras" and more.

BROOKE BURKE REVEALS FITNESS ADVICE SHE WISHES SHE GAVE HER YOUNGER SELF: ‘SWEAT SMART’

The site contains a full program plan including detailed meal planning, pre-challenge cleanses and breathing exercises and opportunities to reflect on the successes and goals of each of the 28 days.

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum previously opened up about the secret to her fitness.

"I work out five times a week and those other two days I relax," she told Daily Mail earlier this year. "It's important to have down time to collect yourself and give yourself a break. On your days off, just take a stroll in your neighborhood, enjoy it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As far as switching up her fitness routines during the pandemic, Burke said sometimes she goes outside in her backyard and other times she works out in her living room.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"People have been in a funk because of the lockdown due to COVID-19 but working out can be an answer because it makes your adrenaline flow and it improves your mood," the Playboy model pointed out.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report