Broadway's Audra McDonald calls out audience member who snapped photo during her nude scene

Broadway’s Audra McDonald called out an audience member on Twitter Sunday who she said snapped a photo during her performance during a nude scene while on stage.

McDonald, 49, stars as Frankie in the Broadway revival of the Terrence McNally play "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune" opposite Michael Shannon, who plays Johnny. The play, directed by Arin Arbus, begins with a sex scene between the two lead characters.

“To whoever it was in the audience that took a flash photo during our nude scene today: Not cool. Not cool at all,” McDonald said on Twitter Sunday. Taking photos during a Broadway production is prohibited. The person who snapped the pic has not been identified, Deadline reported.

McDonald, a six-time Tony award-winning actress, told the New York Times last month that it was her first time doing a sex scene on Broadway. McDonald had performed a sex scene on film opposite Woody Harrelson in 2011’s "Rampart," People reported.

“Maybe strippers get real used to it, but for me, there’s nothing normal about that,” McDonald told the Times. “So there’s nowhere in my mind that I can drift off and let this just kind of happen because everything about it is demanding that you be present.”

"Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune" is running at the Broadhurst Theater in New York City until Sunday July 28.