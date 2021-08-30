Brittany Aldean seemingly speaks out about the death of American soldiers in Afghanistan

Brittany Aldean shared a message of support to U.S. military service members in the wake of the attack in Kabul that left 13 Americans dead last week.

The wife of country singer Jason Aldean is often very outspoken politically on social media. Her latest Instagram post shows six U.S. soldiers standing in what appears to be the desert of Afghanistan along with a caption reminding citizens to remember the military during trying times abroad like this.

"Remember the reason you are able to sleep peacefully at night. Remember the sacrifices made by the men and women in the military, and their families," she wrote.

Then, without directly referencing the attack, she noted that Americans should be "angry" and stated that she believes that it "could have been prevented."

"God bless them all," she concluded.

A suicide bomb attack Thursday outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 18 more, U.S. officials said – making it the deadliest day for U.S. troops in 10 years.

Officials told Fox News late Thursday that those killed included 10 Marines, two Army soldiers and a Navy corpsman, correcting earlier reports that 12 Marines were killed.

The suicide bomb attack was followed up by a firefight by Islamic State gunmen at the gate, where the night before there had been 5,000 Afghans and potentially some Americans seeking access to the airport to flee. Crowds had gathered for days seeking to escape the country, and there had been multiple warnings of a terror threat to the area – particularly from the Islamic State.

Brittany previously addressed the situation in Afghanistan on her social media. On Thursday, the 33-year-old "American Idol" alum took to her Instagram Story where she also noted that she believes Americans should be upset about the deaths of the 13 service members.

"Discgraceful [sic.]. Sickening. Incompetence," she continued. "God bless our troops and all the innocent people going through this living hell."

She concluded her post with a red broken heart emoji.

Aldean is not shy about sharing her political opinions online, which she recently addressed in a question-and-answer session on Instagram.

"I personally don't give a damn if people don't agree with me. I think it's important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it 'goes against the grain,'" she explained. "Do your research, and form your own opinion - speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don't bully people who feel differently than you."