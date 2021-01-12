Brittany Aldean, Brittney Kelley clarify Capitol riot posts

The wives of two prominent country artists are speaking out after catching backlash for comments they made referencing the riot at the U.S. Capitol building last week.

On Jan. 6, supporters of Donald Trump gathered in Washington, D.C., in a demonstration that led to riots in which hundreds or people breached the security at the U.S. Capitol building while the Senate was voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college votes. Five people died as a result of the riots.

As those involved begin to see legal ramifications, Brittany Aldean and Brittney Kelley are clarifying previous posts they shared about the rioters.

Aldean, the wife of country singer Jason Aldean, shared her thoughts on the matter, including a repost of an image that made the since-debunked claim that two of the men who breached the Capitol building were not protesters for Trump, but members of Antifa. The Associated Press has since deemed claims that any known Antifa members were present at the Capitol Wednesday as false.

According to Rolling Stone, Instagram removed the image, prompting Aldean to take to her Instagram Story to complain about being censored.

"Instagram wanted me to know that it was against their guidelines to post," she said in a video. "It’s getting so ridiculous the filters you put on everyone that’s against your narrative. It’s unbelievable and it’s ridiculous. It’s just really sad what this world’s coming to."

She further called for unity in her Story from Sunday.

"Apparently freedom of speech doesn't apply to everyone and that's the issue I have. I have AMAZING conversations with my liberal friends and we can agree to disagree. It's the people that aren't willing to hear you that chap my a--," she said.

Meanwhile, fans of Brittney Kelley, the wife of Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, thought she expressed her support for the rioters last week by sharing a photo of herself and her famous husband driving in a convertible truck while waving an American flag.

"God please protect our Country & the people who fight for our freedom everyday," she captioned the image. "Praying for peace and unity for all 🇺🇸."

However, in a follow-up post, Kelley made it clear to her 186,000 followers that she does not condone violence of any kind, regardless of political affiliation.

"I know all of my real folks here know where my heart is at and I appreciate the support," she began a comment on a photo of the Capitol building.

She continued: "so many of you, scared to even speak out to say, ‘you’re praying’ or state your opinions for fear of being ‘canceled’. I was taught to stand for what you believe is right. Holding the American flag and calling on God for peace is not a way of expressing what ‘side’ I’m on."

Kelley went on to say that she does not condone "mobs/cults rioting or storming buildings. She also noted that she does not believe "patriots" are the people who stormed the Capitol.

"I believe we all should be calling on God to protect our country and our people," she concluded. "No matter what ‘side’ you’re on, we can agree we are all human beings and we are all in it together. Love you all."

Representatives for neither Aldean nor Kelley immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, the situation caught the attention of fellow country artist Maren Morris who seemed to be commenting on the situation when she tweeted: "And how do some singer’s wives conveniently not know the difference between marching for racial injustice and Nazis breaching our Capitol because their guy didn’t win?"