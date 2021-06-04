Jason Aldean's wife takes subtle jab at Kamala Harris' 'long weekend' Memorial Day tweet

Country star Jason Aldean's wife took a subtle shot at Kamala Harris' controversial Memorial Day tweet this week after the vice president faced backlash.

Brittany Aldean took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her family's gathering in honor of the significant holiday, showing "stars and stripes" balloons and an American flag waving in the wind.

Almost immediately, Brittany appeared to troll language Harris used just days ahead of Memorial Day in which she told her Twitter followers to "enjoy the long weekend" above a photo of her smiling.

"Our family doesn’t take Memorial Day lightly," Brittany begins. "It's more than a ‘long weekend.’"

JASON ALDEAN'S WIFE BRITTANY STANDS UP FOR FELLOW REPUBLICANS, TRUMP AFTER BACKLASH FROM BIDEN SUPPORTERS

"@jasonaldean and I both come from military families and understand the importance our loved ones and others have sacrificed for us, and our freedom. We fly our flag high…EVERY SINGLE DAY. It's the least we can do to show our appreciation," the mother of two continues.

Aldean's spouse goes on to share kind words for the "Mamas who couldn't hold their babies one more time" and "the Daddies who weren't able to express just how proud they were."

"WE THINK AND PRAY FOR YOU, DAILY. Thank you Military and everyone who continues to serve this beautiful country and risk their lives for us!!!! We love you!!" she concludes.

Several of Brittany's followers appeared to agree with the country star's wife with many saying they "love this so much."

"So much more than a ‘long weekend,’" one person wrote with a red heart emoji.

"Love this more than anything!!!" another said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Thank you! You're one celebrity that actually has a refreshing page that loves our country & military," one person commented.

"I am so thankful for a celebrity couple that has some sense!!" wrote another.

One user said Brittany's post brought them to tears. "Been sooooo angry today and disgusted at what I've seen and heard this last year. Thank you for flying the flag high every day. Every that flag is a reminder. God Bless. Love your family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brittany's post came amid a wave of angry tweets from social media users who ripped Harris for the "disrespectful" tweet, arguing that she neglected veterans. Several reminded the vice president that the federal holiday is to remember fallen soldiers.

One day later, Harris attempted to smooth over the controversy by paying tribute to fallen service members. "Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice," Harris wrote.