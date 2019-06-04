Britney Spears masters new yoga pose, dances with stuffed python in latest Instagram posts

Britney Spears showed off her flexibility and danced with a stuffed python in work-out inspired posts shared with her nearly 22 million Instagram followers late Monday and early Tuesday.

In one video, the 37-year-old pop icon uses a stuffed python as a prop as she dances in a dimly lit foyer with Billy Eilish’s hit song “Bad Guy,” blaring in the background. Spears famously danced along with a live python during her performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards as she sang “Slave 4 U.”

“Great song !! It made me pick up another 🐍 @billieeilish,” Spears wrote. The songstress also shared another photo to her Instagram late Monday demonstrating her progress with a new yoga pose.

“This is called a needle in dance. I couldn’t do it at 8 but I can now.... who would have thunk it ??” she wrote alongside a picture of her with her toned leg raised high above her yoga mat next to exercise equipment.

Despite her lighthearted social media presence, Britney and her family members have reportedly been at odds over the terms of her conservatorship. Her father has had control over most of Spears’ finances since her mental breakdown in 2008.

Last month, Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, said Britney's medications stopped work and that she "may never" perform again unless she's physically and mentally healthy and willing to do so.

Fox News’ Jessica Sager contributed to this report.