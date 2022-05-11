Britney Spears' nude Instagram posts cause some fans to worry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears' recent nude Instagram posts have some fans concerned.

Spears, 40, shared three different sets of nude photos on her Instagram account. The photos were taken in Mexico before Spears was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. Spears shares two sons with ex Kevin Federline.

Fans were quick to be concerned over Spears' mental health after the third post.

"Starting to think those who were in control perhaps should have stayed in control," a user commented on her third Instagram post.

"Honey, this is not how you come out of a conservatorship where you are accused of being crazy," another user wrote. "There are do [sic] many other ways to exhibit your freedom. So many other ways to display your feminine power. This isn't it. Re evaluate what the point is that you are trying to put out there and don't post every single urge you have on Instagram. Use your judgment and if you can [sic] do that, than [sic] maybe seek more therapy etc. This is your chance to switch up your platform. But right now, as the public looking in, it seems no different than before."

"I love you Brit but you're concerning me," one user added.

Despite the concern, many showed support for Spears in the comments section as well.

"I swear, people forget that Britney was in prison of her father’s design for the past 13 years," photographer Matt Bernstein wrote. "She missed the years when we were all terrible at Instagram and used those tacky in-app filters. She’s feeling herself. Let her be."

Mental health experts believe the nude posts might be Spears' way of "expressing her freedom."

"I think that her father, it sounds like, had such a tight rope around her that now she is expressing her freedom as she wishes and this is what she’s presenting," psychotherapist Dr. Rob Ludwig, the author of "Your Best Age Is Now," told OutKick. "It’s mildly inappropriate. It seems like something’s off. And there’s no editing going on. So we’re seeing Britney just say, ‘If I want to show my body, I’ll show my body.’ There are no boundaries."

Psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Bober gave a similar analysis of Spears' behavior.

"She has a history of extreme behavior in the past, so I think a lot of the things she does are over the top and it may be possible that she’s trying to express her freedom in the most extreme way possible," he told the outlet. "So it’s more of a question of taste and preference rather than methodology. Maybe there was some shock value there, but it was done in a sense to express her own autonomy, given the fact that she felt that she was stifled for so long."