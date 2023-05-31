Britney Spears 'loves her children,' denies dispute over sons moving to Hawaii with ex Kevin Federline: source

Britney Spears doesn't appear to have an issue with her sons moving away from Los Angeles with their father Kevin Federline.

The 40-year-old pop star, who will soon celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary with husband Sam Asghari, wants what's best for her two teenaged sons amid reports they're moving to Hawaii.

On Wednesday, a source told Fox News Digital that Britney "loves her children and wants them to be happy." The source noted the debacle began over a "false" dispute.

Federline's attorney also told People magazine that Spears has "consented" to the move.

"It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," Mark Vincent Kaplan said.

Earlier this month, Kaplan announced the family's decision to relocate to the tropical islands, prompting Spears' camp to slam the narrative that she was against the move, per TMZ.

Spears and Federline married in October 2004 after dating for nearly 10 months. During their three-year relationship, they had sons Jayden James and Sean Preston. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

The boys were noticeably absent from her intimate backyard nuptials to Asghari, which included the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore.

At the time, Federline's attorney said that Kevin and the boys were "really happy for Britney" and wished the couple "the best for their future moving forward."

"The boys felt that it would be overwhelming for them, and it would be best for Britney to focus on this great day and based on that they felt it would be best for them not to be in attendance," Mark Vincent Kaplan said.

Three months later, Jayden, 16, revealed his absence from their wedding was due to bad timing.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her," he said during an interview with filmmaker Daphne Barak. "I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

Jayden also added there was "no hate" for his mom.

"I 100% think this can be fixed," he said. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

Britney's 13-year conservatorship came to an end in November 2021. Jayden defended his grandfather, Jamie Spears, who was at the helm of the legal order, and made financial, business and personal decisions for Spears for more than one decade.

Jayden said Jamie didn't "deserve all the hatred" he received.

"I love him, with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father," he said.