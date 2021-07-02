Britney Spears' co-conservator Bessemer Trust to address court after asking to be removed from case
The company was set to oversee the 'Toxic' singer's estate with her father, Jamie Spears
Bessemer Trust Co.'s ex parte request to be removed as Britney Spears' co-conservator will be considered by the Los Angeles Superior Court.
Just a day after news broke that the company filed a motion asking to be removed from the case, a judge has agreed to consider the motion.
According to court documents obtained by Fox News on Friday, a hearing will take place on July 14, 2021, to address the matter.
In the documents, "changed circumstances" are cited as Bessemer's reasoning for wishing to be removed from the case.