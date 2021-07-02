Britney Spears' co-conservator Bessemer Trust to address court after asking to be removed from case

Bessemer Trust Co.'s ex parte request to be removed as Britney Spears' co-conservator will be considered by the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Just a day after news broke that the company filed a motion asking to be removed from the case, a judge has agreed to consider the motion.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News on Friday, a hearing will take place on July 14, 2021, to address the matter.

In the documents, "changed circumstances" are cited as Bessemer's reasoning for wishing to be removed from the case.