Britney Spears' conservator Jodi Montgomery is 'concentrated' on giving star 'tools to get better': report

Britney Spears appears to have caught the attention of her conservatorship team – including Jodi Montgomery – after she delivered an impassioned plea to a Los Angeles court to end the longstanding control it has over her life.

Montgomery is the singer's longtime care manager who stepped in as an acting conservator while her father James P. Spears, otherwise known as Jamie, temporarily stepped away from the position in 2019 due to "health reasons."

However, despite the job well done Spears previously acknowledged on the part of Montgomery, in Spears’ most recent court hearing last week, the pop star not only revealed to the court on record her desire to remove her court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham, as her legal counsel in favor of private representation – but also expressed her overall distrust for Montgomery and those who are a part of the conservatorship team.

Now, Montgomery is said to be "working with a team of experts concentrated on giving Britney the tools to get better," a source familiar with the situation told People magazine.

A TIMELINE OF BRITNEY SPEARS' CONSERVATORSHIP

While Spears, 39, never divulged a specific mental health diagnosis during her court address, only relaying she’d like to reduce her therapy sessions from twice a week to just one in-home visit per week, "the hope is that [Britney] can eventually get out of the conservatorship," the insider said.

During Spears’ 20-minute diatribe, she said explicitly to the court that she was forced to take lithium against her will.

INSIDE BRITNEY SPEARS, SAM ASGHARI’S HAWAIIAN GETAWAY FOLLOWING BOMBSHELL CONSERVATORSHIP HEARING: REPORT

"It’s a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months," she claimed of the drug. "I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything."

She also criticized the care or lack thereof her father Jamie allegedly forced her under, which included six different nurses and several psychiatric evaluations.

"I feel again – yes, Even Jodi [Montgomery] is starting to kind of take it too far with me," Spears told the court. "They have me going to therapy twice a week and a psychiatrist."

A rep for Montgomery previously told Fox News that while Spears' medical records are sealed for privacy, "We look forward to addressing all of Ms. Spears’ concerns and setting forth her medical team’s perspective on them in a Care Plan that we will file with the Court conditionally under seal pending a Motion to Seal."

BRITNEY SPEARS' COUSIN THROWS SUPPORT BEHIND POP STAR TO END CONSERVATORSHIP: SHE 'DESERVES BETTER’

Additionally, Spears claimed her father stood idle while she was made to look incompetent and added that he was responsible for making all of her life decisions.

"My family didn’t do a God d--m thing," she fumed. "Anything I had to do, [my dad] was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing."

"I want changes and I want changes going forward," Spears ordered the court in her speech. The star went on to note that she doesn’t want to be evaluated to determine if she has regained her mental capacity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spears also said she's blocked from getting married and removing her contraceptive in order to have more kids.

In response, Jamie's attorney Vivian Thoreen gave a brief statement during the hearing on his behalf after she conferred with him during a recess.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain," Thoreen said. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter, and misses her very much."

A rep for Montgomery did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report