Selena Gomez to host quarantine cooking show on HBO Max

Selena Gomez is heading back to TV.

The 27-year-old singer/actress is set to star in and executive produce a new show on HBO Max, arriving this summer.

"The unscripted 10-episode cooking series features the multi-platinum selling recording artist, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist as she navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine, the network said in a press release on Tuesday.

"In each episode of this unapologetically authentic cookalong, Selena will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they'll tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients," it continued.

"Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, and this casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home."

Gomez said it's the perfect project because she's always been "very vocal about my love of food."

"I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen,” she added.

Gomez recently posted on social media that she's been working on new music while sheltering at home.

"Makeshift studio so I can work from home," she captioned a photo of herself in loungewear while in a makeshift sound booth.

To help others during the pandemic, in March the former Disney Channel star revealed on Twitter she was donating money to Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

"So thankful for every single medical professional who is putting their health on the line to take care of others," she tweeted. "I’m donating to @CedarsSinai as they are low on masks and ventilators. They’ve taken such good care of me so it’s my turn to show my gratitude."