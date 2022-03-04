Britney Spears 'curious' about Brittany Murphy's 2009 death in home she sold to her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The home where Brittany Murphy was found dead once belonged to Britney Spears.

Years later, Spears remains "curious" about what happened to Murphy.

The 40-year-old pop star shared — then deleted — a People magazine cover regarding new details about Murphy's death that were shared in HBO's documentary "What Happened, Brittany Murphy?"

Murphy was found dead inside her Hollywood Hills home Dec. 20, 2009, at the age of 32.

"I saw this online today …. is anybody else curious ??? She died at 32 … HMMMMMMMMMMM [emojis] … JUST SAYING !!!! Psss I know it was a while ago but come on …they are STILL INVESTIGATING !!!!" Spears wrote in the caption.

Spears sold the home to Murphy in 2003 for $3.85 million, according to People magazine.

Murphy died of pneumonia, anemia and multiple drug intoxication from prescription and over-the-counter medications, according to the medical examiner's report at the time. Her death was ruled accidental.

Murphy's husband, Simon Monjack, died four months after Murphy's death of similar causes.

The actual cause of Murphy's death has been debated by the public, friends and her father since her death, according to the HBO documentary.

Many rumors surfaced that the actress died of a drug overdose since she was so young and because the toxicology report listed "multiple drug intoxication." However, Dr. Lisa Scheinin, who performed Murphy's autopsy, never found any illegal drugs in Murphy's system. She also ruled that the prescribed drugs found in Murphy's system were not the main cause of death.

Murphy's father, Angelo Bertolotti, believed that Murphy had been poisoned. He hired a private lab to run tests on Murphy's body. The lab found high amounts of 10 metals in Murphy's system. However, a forensic pathologist explained that the metals were not found in Murphy's bloodstream and concluded she hadn't been poisoned.

Reports that exposure to black mold had played a role in Murphy's death surfaced in the media, but the coroner confirmed there was no black mold present in the household.