Britney Spears gushes over boyfriend Sam Asghari: 'Been with me through the hardest years of my life'

Britney Spears still can’t get enough of her longtime beau Sam Asghari.

Still fully entrenched in her ongoing conservatorship battle with her estate runner and father, Jamie Spears, the singer, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday to rave about her actor boyfriend, who has acted as a safe haven for Spears through her highest and lowest points.

"Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!" she quipped of Asghari, 27, in a selfie photo of the pair before throwing on her agent hat for the mixed martial artist.

"Fast & furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star!" Spears raved of the "Black Monday" performer and personal trainer.

Asghari recently told photographers in Los Angeles that he is "always going to support [Britney] in whatever she wants" and "if she’s happy, I’m happy."

Days after a mild fender bender last month, he also joked that the couple had "secretly married" after Spears was spotted with what appeared to be a ring on her special finger during a coffee run.

"People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years and we secretly got married in Hawaii – that’s one of the stories that I don’t know but I see in the newspapers – and we have twins," he said at the time in footage obtained by TMZ.

Speaking to his down-to-earth personality, a source previously told Fox News that Spears has certainly found an amazing counterpart in Asghari.

"Sam is a beacon of goodness and positivity" in Spears’ life, said the source, adding that Asghari is a consummate "protector" of the "Toxic" songstress as Spears continues to navigate the woes centered on the conservatorship that has loomed over her for some 13 years.

"Sam is one of the most loyal people Britney has in her life," the insider maintained, "and ever since he’s been around Britney, [it] has really allowed him to see the real her and that has added another level of protection for Britney that she wouldn’t have if he wasn’t around."

"They’re a great pairing," the insider added of Asghari.

On Wednesday, Spears also shared an Instagram video of herself dancing in her home. In the post’s caption, Spears called herself "the queen of posting" while kidding with fans that she had landed a role as Tinkerbell, a new Tim Burton film.

"It was a nice thought and s--t … you never know right ???" she wrote in the lengthy caption of the video she said was from April. "I’m excited either way !!!! Explaining myself as to why I’m the queen of posting would get exhausting so I’ll just be honest and say … it’s because I like to SHARE !!!! Sharing is caring ….. and lots of times that can be daring !!!!! I mean do I dare post again today ???? DO I REALLY CARE what people think."