Britney Spears wears bikini, face mask for beach trip with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, had a beach date on Monday and practiced safety first by wearing masks.

The “Stronger” singer posted a series of photos from their seaside adventure.

Spears, 38, showed off her toned figure in an animal print bikini and Asghari’s body was on display when they walked towards the water.

The couple both wore masks for the outdoor adventure as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to enjoying the sun and the sand, Spears and Asghari, 26, did some coloring at the beach. “All you need is love and the beach …. @samasghari 🌸👙💋 !!!!!” the singer captioned the photo. The same phrase was on a page of their coloring book.

“It’s Britney beach,” her boyfriend jokingly commented in reference to her catchphrase.

While many fans enjoyed his beachside photos, a lot of them demanded a new music video to her recently released single, “Mood Ring (By Demand),” which came out in March. The track was previously only available on the Japanese deluxe edition of her 2016 album, “Glory.”