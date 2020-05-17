Britney Spears thanks fans for 'sticking with' her on 20th anniversary of 'Oops!... I Did It Again' release

Britney Spears is feeling grateful.

The singer's iconic pop album "Oops!... I Did It Again" was released on May 16, 2000, and now Spears is celebrating the 20-year anniversary.

On Saturday, exactly 20 years after the album's release, Spears, 38, took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone by sharing a video.

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS ON DOING A MUSIC COLLABORATION WITH BRITNEY SPEARS IN THE FUTURE: 'I'M DOWN FOR ANYTHING'

The clip spliced together footage of Spears' music video for "Oops," as well as clips of her speaking about the album. She explained it was more "adult" than her previous music, even saying the album's first single was better than "...Baby One More Time."

Also included in the video: short shots of Spears dancing and enjoying herself.

"Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it !!!!!" Spears wrote in the video's caption. "20 years since the Oops! album."

The singer then reminisced on the "crazy" feelings of "anticipation" before the album's release.

BRITNEY SPEARS SHOWS OFF BIKINI BODY WHILE LOUNGING IN HER POOL: 'SUCH A BEAUTIFUL DAY'

"All of my expectations were exceeded !!!! And it’s all thanks to you folks," she continued. "Thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one Lucky girl. God Bless and thank you all!!!!!!"

She concluded: "PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl!!!!"

Spears also referenced the album on Twitter on the same day.

"Hey @NASA ….. I received your gift. I know it’s been 20 years since we met on Mars and I just wanted to say ….. aww you shouldn’t have !!!!! Have fun up there @NASAPersevere !!!!!" she wrote, referencing her "Oops" music video, which took place on Mars.

NASA's Preserve Mars Rover Twitter account commented.

"Well hello there, @britneyspears. Yes! I'm packed and almost ready to fly in July, landing on Mars next February. I’ll collect rocks for a future mission to send back, but know I went down and got them for you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The response included an animated video clip of a rover on Mars.

Aside from the title track, the album contained the hit songs "Lucky" and "Stronger" and received two Grammy nominations.