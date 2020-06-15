Britney Spears shows off new bangs in bikini post – and fans are loving it: ‘Gorg’

Britney Spears has made a change.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to show off her new bangs, expressing her excitement with the new 'do.

"I did it I finally cut [my] bangs," wrote Spears in the caption, followed by a string of colorful emojis.

The post contained two photos, both with Spears' bangs front-and-center. In the photos, the singer also stunned in a pink bikini with black-and-white leopard print edges.

A black choker with a silver emblem completed the ensemble.

Fans and followers were also pleased with Spears' transformation.

"Cute!!!" wrote Vanessa Hudgens.

"Gorg," commented Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Another follower wrote, "omg she looks so good."

One noted that "she looks 22" while another said that the hairstyle is reminiscent of her "...Baby One More Time" days.

The singer's boyfriend Sam Asghari even joined in on the fun.

"How many comment [sic] are going to say 'queen of bangs,'" he wrote, adding a few emojis.

Spears' bangs made another Instagram appearance on Monday in a second post.

The post was captioned with three red flower emojis and featured a handful of pic of the "Toxic" singer donning a form-fitting white crop top with small red polka dots.