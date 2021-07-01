Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Britney Spears shows off toned bikini body amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears took a moment to show off her toned bikini body amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 1 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Pop star Britney Spears showed off her toned bikini body Wednesday on Instagram after a judge denied her request to have Jamie Spears removed from her conservatorship. 

Spears posed in three different bikinis in the video. She captioned it with kiss emojis. 

After showing off her bikini body, Spears shared another video of herself dancing in heels.

"My first time dancing in heels in a while … my new lil project," she wrote in her caption.

BRITNEY SPEARS' REQUEST TO REMOVE FATHER AS CONSERVATOR SHOT DOWN BY JUDGE 

Britney Spears has been battling Jamie and Lynne Spears for control of her finances for years.

Britney Spears has been battling Jamie and Lynne Spears for control of her finances for years.

Spears’ request to have her father removed from her conservatorship was denied by a judge on Wednesday.

BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE UNRECOGNIZABLE AMID CONSERVATORSHIP BATTLE

"The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," court documents obtained by Fox News stated.  

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jamie has controlled Britney’s finances since 2008. She recently argued she "shouldn’t be in a conservatorship" in a bombshell testimony that reignited the #FreeBritney movement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people," Britney told Judge Brenda Penny. "It makes no sense." 

"What state allows people to own another person’s money and account and threaten them in saying, ‘You can’t spend your money unless we do what we want you to do’?" she said at the time. "And I’m paying them." 

On Our Radar