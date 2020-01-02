Britney Spears shows off bikini body, yoga skills in new video

Britney Spears is taking advantage of a beautiful day.

The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself doing yoga in a purple polka-dot bikini in her backyard.

"Today, I'm outside and I'm about to do a little bit of yoga to open up my back and my chest," she said in the video. "I'm out here with my dogs and we're going to have a beautiful day."

After a quick shot of her pups running around the yard, the video cuts to Spears, 38, as she strikes multiple yoga poses.

She also added a lengthy caption to the post where she revealed some of her fitness goals for 2020.

"In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga," she began. "I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!!"

"Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!!," Spears continued. "I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash ... I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄.

"I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘‍♀️ it’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!" she concluded.

Britney also recently appeared in an Instagram video with her sister, Jamie Lynn.

The duo danced to "My Friends (We Get Turnt Up)" by Mr_hotspot alongside Jamie Lynn's daughters.