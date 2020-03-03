Britney Spears bares cleavage in steamy photo shoot with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears left little to the imagination when declaring her love for her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in honor of his upcoming birthday.

Spears, 38, showed her man some love by sharing a series of steamy snaps from a photo shoot of the two cuddling together on Instagram.

In the first of three photos, a shirtless Asghari wraps his arms around Spears' waist as the two pose in front of a bright red wall. The "Toxic" singer shows off ample cleavage in a low-cut white lace leotard and matching choker. She captioned the photo with three red lip emojis.

In the two pictures that follow, Spears and Asghari get a bit more handsy, as the pop star flashes a sultry look into the camera and wraps one of her arms around her boyfriend's neck as he leans in to kiss her.

"Happy early B-day to this man !!!!! I adore and love him more than anything ….. ❤️🦁 !!!! Happy Birthday @samasghari 💋💋💋 !!!!!!" Spears captioned the third photo of the two smiling.

Asghari shared the same photos to his own Instagram account along with a sweet message for Spears.

"Best birthday gift is your smile 🖤❤️," he wrote.

Days prior to the sexy snaps, Spears stunned fans on social media by sharing a video showing the moment she broke her foot.

In the clip, Spears is dancing in a studio before making one small misstep. It ends with the singer falling to the floor after her foot breaks.

"I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot 🏎💥💃🏼 !!!! And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here 🙄🙄🙄 ….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!" she captioned the video

Spears appeared to be healing well, however, as she's been documenting a recent tropical vacation.

Spears and the bodybuilder have been dating for a few years. The "Womanizer" singer frequently posts photos of the two on her social media accounts.