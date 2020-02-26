Britney Spears shows off toned bikini body in beach vacation video

Britney Spears is baring it all.

The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday sharing a video from a recent beach vacation, flaunting her figure for her fans to see.

In the video, Spears, 38, wears a small yellow bikini and a wide-brimmed hat while lounging on the beach.

Spears sat on the water's edge as waves rolled in.

"Such a great place !!!!!!!!!!" Spears wrote in the caption.

The video also contained shots of the musician exploring the beach, splashing around in the water and stretching out on the sand.

There were also a few shots of the greenery that surrounded the beach in the clip.

Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, offered a loving comment on the photo.

"Yellow is my favorite color," he wrote.

Spears has documented much of her tropical vacation, sharing photos of herself heading to church as well as a video of herself admiring the Hawaiian wildlife.