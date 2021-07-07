Paris Hilton addresses Britney Spears' court testimony about her boarding school abuse claims

Paris Hilton has nothing but support for her friend Britney Spears.

The hotel heiress, 40, spoke out on Monday via her "This is Paris" podcast about the pop star's recent court testimony about her conservatorship. While addressing a judge at a June 23 court hearing, Spears said when she first heard Hilton's claims of being abused at a boarding school she didn't believe her.

Hilton on Monday said she was not offended by Spears' testimony because she believed Spears used it "as an example" of how female celebrities' claims are often not believed by the public.

"The Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school. I didn't believe any of that either — I'm sorry. I'm an outsider," Spears told Judge Brenda Penny.

"And maybe I'm wrong, and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody to the public," the "Toxic" singer, 39, continued. "People would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, 'She's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears.'"

Hilton, speaking to guests Nats Getty and Gigi Gorgeous on Monday, said she understood where Spears was coming from.

"She meant when she saw it, she couldn't even believe it," Hilton said via People. "What she said was, when people hear that, they're like, 'Oh, it's Britney Spears' [or] 'It's Paris Hilton. They have these perfect lives. Who is gonna believe [them]? I didn't even believe Paris — who's gonna believe me?' "

The socialite went on to say that she "can't imagine" how difficult Spears' conservatorship has been for her.

"She's built a huge empire; she's a legend, she's an icon, she's a mother. She's amazing and she has these people controlling her money, her life," Hilton said.

Hilton also teased the new episode of her podcast on Instagram where she reiterated her support of Spears.

"I will always support and love Britney. She is so kind and sweet, and she deserves her freedom. I’ve been saying #FreeBritney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free. We all need to use our voices to protect victims of abuse. She is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth. I know personally how hard it is to come forward to tell your story, and so I hope Britney knows that she is so loved and supported by the world right now," Hilton wrote in a caption.

On Tuesday, Spears'' court-appointed conservatorship attorney, Samuel D. Ingham II, officially filed his application to resign as her counsel.

According to court docs obtained by Fox News, Ingham wrote in a filing that he "hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel for Britney Jean Spears, conservatee, effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel."

Furthermore, the law firm Loeb & Loeb LLP is also named as a party of attorneys who are leaving their post as "counsel for Britney Jean Spears."

Ingham has gone on court record acknowledging that he would step away from his position as Spears' attorney in the matter should she wish to see him removed. It is unclear if a judge has to sign off on and approve the resignations.