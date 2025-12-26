Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Chevy Chase 'basically came back from the dead' after 2021 heart scare and hospitalization

Actor's friend reveals he was put in coma for eight days as doctors warned family to 'prepare for the worst'

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Chevy Chase on hand to support Sylvester Stallone Video

Chevy Chase on hand to support Sylvester Stallone

Chevy Chase told Fox News Digital Sylvester Stallone is a ‘good old friend’ at inaugural ‘Rocky Day’ in Philadelphia.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chevy Chase is opening up about a health scare that landed him in the hospital for five weeks.

In the upcoming documentary, "I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not," which will premiere Jan. 1 on CNN, the 82-year-old actor and his family discuss his stay in the hospital after a heart issue, with his daughter, Caley, saying, "[He] has basically come back from the dead," per Variety.

"Something was wrong, and he couldn’t explain to me what was wrong. So, we go to the ER. His heart stops," Chase’s wife, Jayni, said in the documentary. "During those years he was drinking, he got cardiomyopathy; when the heart muscles get weaker, and they can’t pump as much blood out with each beat."

His longtime friend, Peter Aaron, also appeared in the documentary, revealing that, after his heart issue, doctors "decided to put him into a coma for maybe eight days."

Chevy Chase at "The Last Movie Star" premiere in Hollywood in March 2018.

Chase discussed his 2021 health scare in his new documentary. (Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

'SNL' CAST MEMBER DEVON WALKER DESCRIBES SHOW AS 'TOXIC AS HELL' IN FAREWELL MESSAGE

His daughter explained doctors then advised the family to "prepare yourselves for the worst," telling them, "We might not get him back," and, even if they did, "we don't know how present he'll be."

The actor spent five weeks in the hospital in 2021 after his health scare, although he didn't elaborate on the nature of his illness at the time.

"These are my first few days home. I can only say how happy I am to now be back with my family. I’m feeling good," he told Page Six at the time. "I was in the hospital five weeks. A heart issue. So, for now, I’m around the house. Not going anywhere."

Chase previously spoke about his diagnosis of alcohol cardiomyopathy, a condition characterized by a weakening of the heart muscle caused by excessive drinking, in 2018, when speaking to The Washington Post.

The original cast of "Saturday Night Live" in a promotional shoot in 1975.

Chase was a member of the original cast of "Saturday Night Live." (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Heart failure is what it is," Chase said in the documentary, adding he "is fine now."

The "National Lampoon's Vacation" star had his breakthrough in Hollywood as one of the original cast members of "Saturday Night Live." He became the first cast member to leave the show, making his exit at the end of the first season with hopes of pursuing a music career.

In February, the popular sketch comedy show celebrated its 50th anniversary with a three-hour live special featuring current and former cast members coming together to celebrate some of the show's most iconic moments. Noticeably left out of the celebration was Chase, who attended but didn't participate in a bit on stage.

"It was kind of upsetting, actually," he said in the documentary. "This is probably the first time I’m saying it. But I expected that I would’ve been on the stage too with all the other actors. When Garrett [Morris] and Laraine [Newman] went on the stage there, I was curious as to why I didn’t. No one asked me to. Why was I left aside?"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni Chase on the red carpet at the SNL50 Anniversary Celebration in February 2025.

Chase admitted to feeling hurt that he wasn't included in the "SNL50: The Anniversary Special." (Jamie McCarthy/NBC via Getty Images)

Chase added he reached out to "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels about being excluded but said he took it back and played it off as a joke. But, in reality, he felt as if "somebody made a mistake, and that "they should’ve had me on that stage. It hurt."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue