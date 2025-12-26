The Cure guitarist Perry Bamonte dies at 65 after short illness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Perry Bamonte, longtime guitarist and keyboardist for The Cure, died over the Christmas holiday. He was 65.

The band released a statement on their official website confirming Bamonte's death, noting he "passed away after a short illness."

"It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas," the band wrote. "Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm-hearted and vital part of The Cure story."

The statement went on to recount how he became a full-time member of the band in 1990, going on to play many instruments, including the guitar, keyboard and six-string bass on five albums, including "Wish," "Wild Mood Swings" and "Bloodflowers," "as well as performing more than 400 shows over 14 years."

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2025: PHOTOS

"He rejoined The Cure in 2022, playing another 90 shows, some of the best in the band's history, culminating with 'The Show of a Lost World' concert in London 1st November 2024," they added. "Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be very greatly missed."

Prior to joining the band as a musician, Bamonte, who was born in London in 1960, began working as part of the band's road crew in 1984, becoming a member of the band in 1990 when their keyboardist, Roger O'Donnell, left.

Bamonte was let go from the band in 2005 but kept his passion for music alive, joining the British rock supergroup, Love Amongst Ruin in 2012, and was featured on their 2015 album, "Lose Your Way."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He reunited with The Cure for the first time since his departure in 2019 when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Together they performed five of their most popular songs, including "Boys Don't Cry," "Just Like Heaven" and "A Forest."

His last performance with the band was in November 2024 to help launch their first album in 16 years, "Songs of a Lost World." The performance was filmed for the concert movie "The Cure: The Show of a Lost World," which was released in theaters earlier this month.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Cure first formed in 1976 and was made up of three school friends, Robert Smith, Michael Dempsey and Lol Tolhurst. They have received four Grammy Award nominations throughout the course of their career.

Bamonte is survived by his wife, Donna.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP