Britney Spears' mom Lynne asks court to allow singer to hire her 'own private' lawyer

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, filed new papers with the court on Wednesday requesting the pop star be allowed to hire her own attorney.

In the petition docs obtained by Fox News, Lynne asked the court to "listen to the wishes of her daughter" and that she be approved to obtain "her own private legal counsel" during her conservatorship battle.

On Tuesday, Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, asked to resign from his role in her conservatorship. Ingham was assigned to Spears' case in 2008 when the conservatorship started.

In previous court docs obtained by Fox News, the law firm Loeb & Loeb LLP was also named as a party of attorneys that want to leave their post as "counsel for Britney Jean Spears."

BRITNEY SPEARS' LAWYER, SAMUEL INGHAM, RESIGNS AFTER 13 YEARS

On Monday, the pop star's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned after Spears expressed her desire to go on an indefinite performing hiatus.

Rudolph has been Spears' manager for the majority of her career, including her rise to the top in the mid-1990s.

"It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," Rudolph wrote, per Deadline . "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Lynne's docs on Wednesday, the 66-year-old reacted to her daughter's emotional June 23 court testimony calling it "a very courageous showing" and said she stands by Spears "baring her heart to the court in an impassioned plea to be heard on several requests."

BRITNEY SPEARS' CONSERVATOR JODI MONTGOMERY NOT RESIGNING, SAYS SINGER ASKED HER 'TO CONTINUE'

Lynne also confirmed that the singer is "able to care" for herself and has been "for the past many years." She said in the docs she wants Spears' conservatorship to "be terminated without her having to endure another evaluation."

In addition, Lynne thinks her middle child should "be allowed to get married and have a baby" with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last week, Spears' co-conservator of her estate, Bessemer Trust, jumped ship from overseeing and assisting in the performer’s career and finances following a judge's denial of her request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from being her conservator.

In her 24-minute address to the court in June, Spears claimed that her father "loved" the control that he held over her thanks to the "abusive" guardianship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management… they should be in jail," she said at the time.

The next hearing in Spears' conservatorship case is set for July 14.