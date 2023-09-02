Britney Spears shows new snake tattoo while enjoying a Western retreat weekend

Britney Spears has some new ink in the wake of her impending divorce from her ex, Sam Asghari.

On Friday, the 41-year-old shared an Instagram reel showcasing her new snake tattoo, captioned with a snake emoji.

"My new snake tattoo you guys I’m so excited!" Spears says of the finished product, while doing some of her signature dancing in a yellow crop top and white shorts.

She also shared video of the tattoo process, enduring the pain well and even commenting at one point, "It doesn’t hurt that bad actually."

The "Toxic" singer appears to be enjoying a Western weekend, posting videos of herself horseback riding in a desert landscape in the same outfit, topped with a black cowboy hat.

In the caption for one video, she wrote, "Just so you girls know !!! You are not defined by your phone or rectangle in your hands !!! It’s always good to stop and LOOK AROUND to see what’s going on around you !!! And there’s always therapy."

The other post made a religious reference, saying, "When people say Jesus will be back !!! Just know he AIN’T !!!"

The tattoo is just the latest change to Spears’ life in the wake of her and Asghari’s divorce. The couple had been married 14 months, and the actor and model filed on Aug 16, citing "irreconcilable differences," with their date of separation listed as July 28.

Last week, Spears posted a video about welcoming a little white dog named Snow into her home.

"Introducing Snow… the new edition to the family… it’s her world and we just live in it !!!" she wrote in the caption.

The horseback riding also reinforces her apparent interest in buying a horse.

Hours after the news of her Asghari filing for divorce went public, she posted, "Buying a horse soon. So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can’t make up my mind!!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!"

Two days later, she addressed the divorce with one of her videos dancing and a lengthy caption.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!" she began.

She continued, writing, that she had "been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"