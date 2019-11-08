Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arrest
Published
Last Update 16 mins ago

British singer Peter Doherty detained in Paris for buying cocaine

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 8Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Nov. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

British singer Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying cocaine, authorities said.

The 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman was placed in detention on Thursday night after being stopped by police during a drug transaction, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The office wouldn't confirm French media reports that Doherty was carrying 2 grams of cocaine and was arrested in Pigalle, an area known for its late-night bars.

JANE FONDA, ROSANNA ARQUETTE AND CATHERINE KEENER ARRESTED DURING DC PROTEST

FILE - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, British musician Pete Doherty performs on stage during a concert in Paris. Paris authorities say Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs.

FILE - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, British musician Pete Doherty performs on stage during a concert in Paris. Paris authorities say Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs. (AP)

Since rising to fame in the '90s, Doherty, the ex-boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offenses.

A rep for Doherty did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.