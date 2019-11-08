British singer Peter Doherty detained in Paris for buying cocaine

British singer Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying cocaine, authorities said.

The 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman was placed in detention on Thursday night after being stopped by police during a drug transaction, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The office wouldn't confirm French media reports that Doherty was carrying 2 grams of cocaine and was arrested in Pigalle, an area known for its late-night bars.

Since rising to fame in the '90s, Doherty, the ex-boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offenses.

A rep for Doherty did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.