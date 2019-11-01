Jane Fonda, Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener arrested during DC protest

Actresses Jane Fonda, Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener have been arrested for protesting in the Hart Senate Building.

The protest was part of Fonda's "Fire Drill Friday" campaign, which includes Washington, D.C., protests drawing attention to climate change politics.

This is the fourth protest of the series. Fonda has been arrested each time, and actors Ted Danson and Sam Waterston have been arrested in previous weeks.

JANE FONDA CLAIMED SHE'S BEEN A CLIMATE SCIENTIST FOR 'DECADES' SHORTLY BEFORE ARREST

Friday's protest included the crowd singing "We Shall Not Be Moved" and "This Land Is Your Land," alongside chants favoring the Green New Deal.

Fonda, 81, was seen wearing the same bright red coat that she's worn to each protest; she promised the crowd that it was the last piece of clothing she'd ever buy.

Videos of each of the actresses being arrested were uploaded to the campaign's official Twitter account.

Fire Drill Fridays are themed each week; this latest one highlighted women's roles in fighting climate change.

'BLACK PANTHER' STAR BLASTS MEDIA FOR EDITING OUT 'MASSIVE PART WHERE I GIVE GOD THE GLORY'

“Efforts to turn back climate change can be exponentially enhanced if the needs and priorities of women were addressed," Fonda said at the protest. "This is why the Green New Deal calls for inclusive representation of women in political and economic decision making around environmental and climate policies. Women bear the brunt and women hold many of the solutions to the climate crisis."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fonda has relocated to DC in order to continue her protests, which will take place each Friday through the month of January.