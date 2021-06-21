British royal family honor their dads on Father's Day with sweet throwback photos on social media

The royal family honored multiple generations of dads on social media Sunday to commemorate Father’s Day.

Queen Elizabeth kicked things off by sharing a rather old, black-and-white photo on her official Instagram account that shows the monarch with three generations of important fathers in her life. In the photo, the queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, stand watching a very young Prince Charles sit on a statue of what appears to be a baby deer.

In addition to Charles and Philip, her late father, King George VI, stands beside them. All three of the adults in the snap appear to be delighted by the child’s antics.

"To all dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day," the post’s caption reads. "To mark #FathersDay we are sharing this photograph of The Queen with her father, King George VI, and Prince Philip watching a young Prince Charles sitting on a statue at Balmoral in 1951."

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined in on the family tributes for Father’s Day as well, taking to their own Instagram account to show a brief video of a corkboard that eventually reads "Happy Father’s Day" in note cards. The board is then decorated with various pictures of the royal family, including Philip and Michael Middleton.

"Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father’s Day," the couple captioned the video.

Finally, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall joined in on the festivities, taking to their Clarence House Instagram. They shared three images that included the Prince of Wales with his late father as well as another shot of William and Prince Harry and concluding with a snap of Camilla with her dad, Bruce Shand, according to People.

"To all Papas everywhere, and to those who may be missing their Dads today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #FathersDay," they captioned the post.