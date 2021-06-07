British Royal Family congratulate Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on birth of daughter Lili

The royal family is speaking out to congratulate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the birth of their second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby girl named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Friday. She was born weighing in at 7 lbs., 11 oz. and both mother and child are healthy and settling in at home, a spokesperson for the couple previously told Fox News.

Following the news, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton congratulating the duo, who relocated to California in 2020, on the good news.

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the spokesperson said (via People).

The Royal Family’s Twitter account also shared a similar note of congratulations that reads: "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild."

William and Kate subsequently released a statement of support on their social media further congratulating Meghan and Harry on welcoming a healthy new member to the royal family.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," the statement reads. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Prince Charles and Camilla followed suit, sharing a photo of Harry, Meghan and Archie.

"Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana," they captioned the image on Twitter. "Wishing them all well at this special time."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child by way of their Archwell charity on Sunday in a post on its website. In it, they express the joy they’re feeling after welcoming Lili to the world.

"On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe," the message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reads. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Her first name was reportedly chosen to honor great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, 95, who goes by the same as a nickname.

The name Lilibet is the Hebrew version of the name Elizabeth, and it means "God’s promise," according to The Bump’s name dictionary.

The couple’s firstborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6, 2019 and is now 2 years old.

