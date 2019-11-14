British model Demi Rose responds to haters trolling her runway walk: ‘I was super nervous’

Demi Rose isn’t afraid of a little embarrassment.

The British swimsuit model responded to Internet trolls on Wednesday after video resurfaced on Twitter of Rose walking the runway at the Oh Polly fashion show during Miami Fashion Week in July.

It didn’t take long before commenters took to social media to bash the 24-year-old's trip down the catwalk.

One user asked, “Why is Demi Rose‘s walk strange?” Another chimed in, writing: “Demi rose is beautiful but her runway walk was embarrassing.”

However, the criticism didn’t permeate the lingerie model’s thick skin as she deflected the hate and defended her strut.

“All jokes aside yes I’m not the best runway model,” she tweeted. “I was super nervous, didn’t want to do it, my top went missing backstage, my shoes were too big for me in height and size not to mention I was dealing with personal issues [losing] my parents, my mom a month before.”

“I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone, make them and myself proud and that takes a lot of bravery, so for that I’m proud of myself because there’s a lot that wouldn’t have done it,” she added. “But it’s done now. I can laugh too but I’m still here and it’s all Gucccci!”

Rose said she has no regrets about participating in the fashion show since she was able to learn on the job and showcase her own collection in the process.

“In hindsight it was a really fun experience, showcasing my own collection which I was really proud of,” she said. “I’m really grateful for all the opportunities I’ve [been] given. Thank you to those who support me!”