Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Rihanna flaunts her figure to advertise new lingerie line

By Joe Tacopino | New York Post
close
Rihanna expanding her fashion empire; Gillian Anderson set to play ThatcherVideo

Rihanna expanding her fashion empire; Gillian Anderson set to play Thatcher

Hollywood Nation: Superstar Rihanna is reportedly in talks with French giant Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a new brand under her name; 'X-Files' star Gillian Anderson is reportedly set to star as the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of the hit Netflix series 'The Crown.'

Rihanna showed some serious skin on Instagram Sunday to promote her new lingerie line.

The “Diamonds” singer donned yellow lace underpants and stockings in one saucy photo for her Savage X Fenty line.

“New Savage drops tomorrow, sis. This bodysuit will have you serving a whole sheen and sheer mood,” a caption read on Instagram.

Another photo pictures a curvalicious RiRi throwing her head back while wearing stunning high heels with stockings and a gold metallic bra.

“My like is that of a music fan,” the artist Diplo wrote.

The lingerie line debuted at a pop-up shop in Paris on May 24 and went online May 29.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.