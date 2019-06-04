Rihanna flaunts her figure to advertise new lingerie line
Rihanna showed some serious skin on Instagram Sunday to promote her new lingerie line.
The “Diamonds” singer donned yellow lace underpants and stockings in one saucy photo for her Savage X Fenty line.
“New Savage drops tomorrow, sis. This bodysuit will have you serving a whole sheen and sheer mood,” a caption read on Instagram.
Another photo pictures a curvalicious RiRi throwing her head back while wearing stunning high heels with stockings and a gold metallic bra.
“My like is that of a music fan,” the artist Diplo wrote.
The lingerie line debuted at a pop-up shop in Paris on May 24 and went online May 29.
This article originally appeared in Page Six.