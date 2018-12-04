Brigitte Nielsen and Sylvester Stallone's 'Creed II' reunion was 'incredibly emotional'

Sylvester Stallone's ex-wife, Brigitte Nielsen, was overcome with emotion when she reunited with the blockbuster star for "Creed II."

"My heart was beating very fast," Nielsen, 55, told People. "In 1985 I was married to Sylvester and this time I am the ex-wife. But it was wonderful to have half of the cast there 32 years later. Who could have ever dreamed that you pick up the same roles many years after?"

Nielsen reprised her role as Ludmilla Drago in "Creed II," mother of Adonis Johnson's rival Viktor Drago (and wife of Rocky Balboa's onscreen nemesis, Ivan Drago).

The 6'1" stunner said working with Stallone, 72, was "amazing" despite their dramatic divorce in 1987.

"We are two professionals and we kept it that way. He stayed in the American corner and I stayed in the Russian corner," she said. "We were on opposite sides but it was pleasant."

Despite their past, Nielsen actually came to the "Expendables" star's defense in November 2017 when a woman accused Stallone of sexually assaulting her in 1986 while he filmed "Over the Top."

"During the summer of 1986 we were newlyweds," Nielsen said in a statement at the time. "I was inseparable with Sylvester when 'Over the Top' was being shot in Las Vegas. The story claims that at approximately 8:30 in the evening during the shoot of the movie the person claims she was in our suite at the Hilton Hotel."

Stallone also vehemently denied the allegation.

Part of why Nielsen was so emotional on set is because she was seven months pregnant, which she attempted to keep secret from the cast and crew of the boxing blockbuster.

"I was so nervous and I was trying to hide it in my ivory suit, which we did," she confessed. "It was a very first big day."

Nielsen says she wasn't able to hide her baby bump for too long, at which point director Steven Caple Jr. used "movie magic" to hide the bun in her oven.

The Danish actress and her fifth husband Mattia Dessi welcomed their daughter, Frieda, in June.

"We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives," the couple said in a statement at the time. "It's been a long road, and so worth it. We've never been more in love."