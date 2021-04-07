'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page's exit from the Netflix series has Hollywood buzzing

Hollywood is still obsessing over why Regé-Jean Page — the breakout star of Netflix’s most-watched series ever, "Bridgerton" — walked away after just one season.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote on Tuesday in just the latest postmortem on his exit that the actor had signed a one-year deal, but was then "offered an opportunity to return as a guest star in three to five episodes of season two — at a rate of $50,000 an episode — but declined."

Page had already said that he was drawn to his role because it only had a "one-season arc." He told Variety: "I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the ‘Bridgerton’ family rolls on."

THR further reported on Tuesday that, "Sources say nearly everyone close to the show knew Page only had a one-year deal," and that Page has been "laser-focused on his burgeoning film career."

'BRIDGERTON'S REGE-JEAN PAGE NOT RETURNING FOR SEASON 2

His agents have apparently been "flooded with film offers," and there is even fan fervor for him to take over the role of James Bond. He is already filming a role in an upcoming "Dungeons and Dragons" feature and has shot a part in a big-budget Netflix movie by "Avengers: Endgame" gurus the Russo Brothers.

REGE-JEAN PAGE, NETFLIX'S 'BRIDGERTON' CAST CELEBRATE MASSIVE SUCCESS ON STREAMING PLATFORM

Perhaps adding to the obsession over Page’s exit from the Shonda Rhimes show is the industry’s history of once-burgeoning stars who left TV hits for greener pastures, with varying degrees of success — from David Caruso’s infamous "NYPD Blue" exit to Dan Stevens’ departure from "Downton Abbey."

NETFLIX'S 'BRIDGERTON' STAR REGE-JEAN PAGE JOINS CHRIS EVANS, RYAN GOSLING IN 'THE GRAY MAN'

Season 2 of "Bridgerton" is filming, and still stars another breakout, Phoebe Dynevor, who has also made headlines for quietly dating "SNL" star Pete Davidson.