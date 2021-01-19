'Bridgerton' to announce 'exciting news' this week

"Bridgerton" fans have something to look forward to very soon.

The series, which debuted on Netflix on Christmas Day, has quickly become a smash hit and was deemed the "fifth biggest original series launched to date" by the streamer earlier this month.

Now, Netflix is prepared to keep the show's fans satisfied with a special announcement by the end of the week.

"This title has proven immensely popular and we’ll have some exciting news about 'Bridgerton' later this week," the company said in their fourth quarterly shareholder letter, per Deadline.

Netflix previously said "Bridgerton" was well on its way to being watched by 63 million households in its first 28 days on the platform.

The outlet said that renewal is expected.

The series, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, is based on a series of eight books and follows the respected Bridgerton family during London's Regency era, specifically the close-knit siblings' pursuits in romance.

Should the show follow the format of the books, a second season would follow Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton. The freshman season followed the love affair between Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page's Simon Basset.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen has openly discussed the show's potential for a long run on Netflix.

"This being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings," he said, per Daily Mail. "For each character, for sure. I would love that."

"Bridgerton" has also become known for its steamy sex scenes, which Dynevor revealed she had to censor when watching the program with her mother, "Coronation Street" star Sally Dynevor, and her grandparents.

I watched the show with the whole family, even the grandparents managed to watch it," the star said speaking to the Daily Star. "I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control. We managed it just about."