Brian Turk, of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' fame, dead at 49

Actor Brian Turk has died following a long battle with cancer. He was 49.

The actor was best known for his role on "Beverley Hills, 902010" and also starred in HBO's "Carnivale" and "Boy Meets World."

Brian passed away following complications due to cancer on Friday. He had first been diagnosed with brain cancer in early 2018.

A Go Fund Me named "In Support of the Brian Turk Family" was set up in July as he battled the disease.

It read: "Just over a year ago our dear friend, Brian Turk, was diagnosed with cancer.

"Being the selfless and private person that he is, Brian kept this quiet so as not to concern his family and friends.

"Brian has impacted so many of us in a positive way whether it be on the football field, at Mater Dei or USC, on stage or in our personal lives. He has always been there for us in our times of need and celebration."

Brian Turk was born in May 1970 and lived in Colorado. He began his acting career in 1993 with early roles in shows such as "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," "Panther" and "Beach House." He later starred as Tiny in "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1995.

Turk also had many film credits to his name, including "American Pie 2," "Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles," and "The Lost World: Jurassic Park."

Brian leaves behind his wife, Emily Wu, and his eight-year-old son.

