Brian Austin Green files for joint custody, spousal support in Megan Fox divorce

Brian Austin Green is seeking joint legal and physical custody of his three sons he shares with estranged wife Megan Fox.

The 47-year-old "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum filed a divorce petition on Nov. 25, which is the same day the "Transformers" actress, 34, filed for divorce.

The couple shares Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. They were married for 10 years.

In the court docs obtained by People magazine, Green didn't ask for any child support but did request spousal support. Meanwhile, Fox asked for the same thing.

The couple cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for their split and listed their official separation date as March 5. Green publicly revealed they were split up in May.

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” Green explained during a “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast episode in May. “There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

He added: “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Fox is now dating 30-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly. They made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in November.

In July, Fox gushed about Kelly on the podcast, “Give Them Lala ... With Randall." "

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she said. "So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Green is reportedly dating casually and has been linked to Instagram model Tina Louise, 39, and media personality Courtney Stodden, 26, over the past few months.

He also shares an 18-year-old son, Kassius, with his ex Vanessa Marcil.