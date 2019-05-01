Bret Easton Ellis targets politically correct culture, 'hysterical liberals' who hate Trump

Bret Easton Ellis, noted American author, appeared on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday and talked about the continued reaction of “hysterical liberals” to President Trump.

The author of "Less Than Zero," "American Psycho" and "The Rules of Attraction" said that today’s political climate has created an environment in which anyone who doesn’t “adamantly condemn” Trump with “a hysterical overreaction” is deemed colluding with the president.

“I’m a freethinker in many ways," Ellis told host Tucker Carlson, "and I did see something wrong with the portrayal of Trump in the media. I thought the media was covering him in a way that wasn’t necessarily truthful.”

He told Carlson that although he didn’t vote for Trump, his observation about the media got him marked as a “psycho rightwing guy.”

“I suddenly got branded a conservative,” he said, noting he is a fictional author and believes his ideology is middle of the road and nonpartisan.

He reckoned that the liberal xenophobia stems from a cognitive dissonance: coastal elites who are entitled and who felt betrayed by Trump’s win.

His latest book, “White,” is his first work of nonfiction that is about what he calls, “Generation Wuss,” otherwise known as the young who are branded as overly sensitive snowflakes.

He hopes that a pushback happens for the left’s “authoritarian language belief” of what can and can’t be said in the realms of art and creativity.

Neither side likes the hyper-tyrannical political correctness, but the end of policing thought and speech isn't yet in sight, Ellis says.

He noted: “I’ve never tried to offend anyone, and I’m always amazed how I’ve managed to trigger generation after generation after generation.”