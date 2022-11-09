Brendan Fraser leads ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ virtual table read, holiday event honors Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann

‘Tis the season for holiday classics!

Actor Brendan Fraser is slated to lead this year’s virtual table read of the iconic Christmas film, "It's a Wonderful Life."



The star-studded cast, including Jean Smart, Seth Rogen, Ken Jeong and Fred Armisen, will also join Fraser during the third annual event on Dec. 11.

Other cast members featured are Jim Beaver, J.K. Simmons, Chelsea Darnell and more.

The virtual table read will benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, and honors Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann for their "commitment to elevating the conversation surrounding special needs individuals."

Brendan is BACK as our leading man! Please join us (link in bio) on 12/11 at 5pm PST for this one night only, live online table read of "It’s A Wonderful Life." A tribute to Ed Asner! This will benefit our center, assisting special needs families. Thank you for the support! pic.twitter.com/XR1XLuVJ6d — Ed Asner Family Center (@EdAsnerCenter) November 9, 2022

The Center detailed the event on their Twitter page.

In partnership with Turner Classic Movies and Whatnot, the holiday event will be hosted by "America’s Funniest Home Videos" alum Tom Bergeron, and will feature surprise musical performances, in addition to a silent auction.

"I am amazed and deeply grateful that this incredible group of actors have volunteered their time and talent to support The Ed Asner Family Center, a cause near and dear to my dad’s heart. He would be so very proud," said Matt Asner, son of Ed Asner and Center co-founder, according to Variety.

"I would like to thank this year’s honorees, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, for their generous dedication and commitment to the autism community."