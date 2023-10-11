Expand / Collapse search
Dancing With the Stars

‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Barry Williams, 69, describes intense workout routine: ‘I’m a basket case’

Williams played Greg Brady on ‘The Brady Bunch’

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
'The Brady Bunch' star Barry Williams on intense 'DWTS' workout: 'I'm a basket case'

‘The Brady Bunch’ star Barry Williams on intense ‘DWTS’ workout: ‘I’m a basket case’

Actor Barry Williams tells Fox News Digital how intense his workout routine is while participating in ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

Actor Barry Williams is giving it his all on the dance floor. 

"The Brady Bunch" star, 69, candidly detailed the intense preparation he goes through in his daily workout routine while he participates in "Dancing with the Stars" season 32. 

"For one thing, it's seven days a week. For another thing, I do a complete workout … stretch and practice before I come to rehearsal … that’s new," Williams explained to Fox News Digital.

Barry Williams

Barry Williams described his workout routine as he competes on "Dancing with the Stars." (Getty Images)

"The workouts consist of endurance training … I'm on a bike, I'm doing lunges … leg and back, stretching, neck, shoulders … everything that moves with the dance needs to be in play."

Williams is partnered with "Dancing with the Stars" professional Peta Murgatroyd. The pair earned a score of 25 out of 40 for their sensual, fun-loving tango for the show’s Motown Night episode.

Barry Williams

Barry Williams is paired with Peta Murgatroyd for this season of "Dancing with the Stars." (Getty Images)

"Dancing with the Stars" kicked off season 32 on Sept. 26.

He continued to tell Fox News Digital about his dancing experience this week. 

"The preparation for this week was very intense," he explained. "The tango is a very technical dance, and just about everything about it I had to learn this week [in] five days."

Williams described how he is physically feeling during the dance competition as he gears up for his performances weekly.

"Terrible," he quipped. "I'm a basket case. I'm going to be the biggest buyer of Epsom salts that Walgreens has ever seen."

The cast of the Brady Bunch all smiling together in a throwback photo

The Brady family from the television series "The Brady Bunch." Top row (left to right) Maureen McCormick, Florence Henderson, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight; bottom row: Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, Robert Reed and Susan Olsen. (Getty Images)

Williams, who is best known for his role as Greg Brady in the beloved series "The Brady Bunch," dedicated his "Dancing with the Stars" performance to his television mom, Florence Henderson.

The cast of the Brady Bunch posting on the steps

From the top of the stairs down, Susan Olsen (as Cindy Brady); Mike Lookinland (as Bobby Brady); Eve Plumb (as Jan Brady); Christopher Knight (as Peter Brady); Maureen McCormick (as Marcia Brady); Barry Williams (as Greg Brady); Ann B. Davis (as Alice Nelson); Florence Henderson (as Carol Brady); and Robert Reed (as Mike Brady). (Getty Images)

"I try and channel Florence Henderson, who encouraged me to pursue an invitation for ‘Dancing With the Stars,’" Williams told People. "Being familiar with my theatrical background, she felt that I could do very well. And at that time, she had just been eliminated and asked if I would carry the torch."

Henderson appeared on the show's 11th season in 2010. She passed away in 2016.

"The Brady Bunch" aired for five seasons on ABC from 1969 to 1974 and its success spurred numerous spinoff titles.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs live on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

