Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Bradley Cooper opens up about caretaker role for his mother during quarantine

The actor moved in with his mom and late father in 2011

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 1Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Bradley Cooper has taken extra safety precautions for the sake of his mother, Gloria Campano, amid quarantine.

The “A Star is Born” actor has acted as Campano’s caretaker during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,” he told Interview magazine in an interview published on Monday.

BRADLEY COOPER AND JENNIFER GARNER ENJOY A BEACH DAY TOGETHER

Gloria Campano  and Bradley Cooper during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Gloria Campano  and Bradley Cooper during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)

Cooper, 45, continued: “My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets [coronavirus], it’s over."

"We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there’s a backyard," the “Joy” actor added.

Cooper previously told the Los Angeles Times that he moved in with his parents, Charles Cooper and Campano, in 2011 before his father died of lung cancer.

"My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are … it's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No, she's in the next room,” the actor revealed.

He added: "But here's the thing: she's a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches."

OSCARS 2020: EXES BRADLEY COOPER, RENEE ZELLWEGER REUNITE

Gloria Campano, Bradley Cooper, and Irina Shayk attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California.

Gloria Campano, Bradley Cooper, and Irina Shayk attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Cooper, who shares 3-year-old daughter Lea with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, also opened up about entertaining his daughter while at home.

"I’m running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub,” he told Interview magazine.

The interview was presumably conducted at an earlier date, as Cooper has been spotted filming for an untitled Paul Anderson film in Los Angeles.

EXES BRADLEY COOPER AND IRINA SHAYK REUNITE, POSE TOGETHER AT BAFTAS AFTER-PARTY

Bradley Cooper attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 'Avengers: Endgame' at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019

Bradley Cooper attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 'Avengers: Endgame' at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Last month, he was also spotted having a beach day with Jennifer Garner, bringing along his daughter.

On Monday, Shayk was photographed on a park outing in New York City with their daughter and Vito Schnabel, who she’s recently sparked relationship rumors with.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Russian model and Cooper split in June 2019 after four years together.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment