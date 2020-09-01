Bradley Cooper opens up about caretaker role for his mother during quarantine

Bradley Cooper has taken extra safety precautions for the sake of his mother, Gloria Campano, amid quarantine.

The “A Star is Born” actor has acted as Campano’s caretaker during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,” he told Interview magazine in an interview published on Monday.

BRADLEY COOPER AND JENNIFER GARNER ENJOY A BEACH DAY TOGETHER

Cooper, 45, continued: “My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets [coronavirus], it’s over."

"We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there’s a backyard," the “Joy” actor added.

Cooper previously told the Los Angeles Times that he moved in with his parents, Charles Cooper and Campano, in 2011 before his father died of lung cancer.

"My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are … it's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No, she's in the next room,” the actor revealed.

He added: "But here's the thing: she's a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches."

OSCARS 2020: EXES BRADLEY COOPER, RENEE ZELLWEGER REUNITE

Cooper, who shares 3-year-old daughter Lea with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, also opened up about entertaining his daughter while at home.

"I’m running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub,” he told Interview magazine.

The interview was presumably conducted at an earlier date, as Cooper has been spotted filming for an untitled Paul Anderson film in Los Angeles.

EXES BRADLEY COOPER AND IRINA SHAYK REUNITE, POSE TOGETHER AT BAFTAS AFTER-PARTY

Last month, he was also spotted having a beach day with Jennifer Garner, bringing along his daughter.

On Monday, Shayk was photographed on a park outing in New York City with their daughter and Vito Schnabel, who she’s recently sparked relationship rumors with.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Russian model and Cooper split in June 2019 after four years together.