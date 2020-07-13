Brad Paisley thanks fans for 'hopefully once-in-a-lifetime' drive-thru concert amid coronavirus spike

Brad Paisley performed at the first of three “Live From the Drive-In” tour dates on Saturday night and, despite the circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he did his best for his fans.

Paisley, 43, and his band performed live with speakers around the parking lot. Guests were also required to wear masks when entering the venue, per Nashville’s mandate amid the novel coronavirus spread.

"I will never forget this hopefully once-in-a-lifetime thing," he ended his concert on Sunday night, according to The Indy Star.

His first stop of the tour was in St. Louis on Friday, followed by Nashville on Saturday and Indianapolis on Sunday.

“This is how you do music in 2020, folks,” the country singer said at the start of the Nashville concert, according to The Tennessean.

During that concert, he joked, “We have had many a person tell me that they conceived their child after my concert, somewhere. I don’t think it’s ever happened during. We know what you’re doing on the back row, right now!”

The outlet also reported that Paisley asked fans to “honk or something” after performances in lieu of clapping.

”Thank you so much for giving us this memory tonight, everybody. I hope we’ve given you a memory. We’re gonna get through this,” he told his fans.

Each concertgoer received enough space for their car, watching the show outside of their car and space to socially distance from the next group.

Parking spots were on a first-come basis and split into three lots. The closer the lot was to the stage, the more a fan paid.