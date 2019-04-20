Expand / Collapse search
'Boyz n the Hood' director John Singleton suffers stroke: report

By Christine Burroni | New York Post
Iconic director John Singleton has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

A family member told TMZ on Saturday that the “Boyz n the Hood” director, 51, had checked himself into the hospital after his leg was weak after a flight home from Costa Rica and that the stroke was considered “mild.”

Doctors “are performing tests and doing rehab” according to the outlet.

B. Scott was first to report the news.

Although it’s unclear where Singleton is being hospitalized or for how long, celebrities were quick to send their prayers and well wishes on social media.

“Pray 4 my brother,” Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram of a photo of the two of them.

“Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton,” actress Nia Long tweeted.“PULL THROUGH BABY.”

Comedian Nick Swardson also tweeted he was “Sending love and quick recovery to director John Singleton who suffered a stroke.”

Reps for Singelton did not immediately return our request for comment.

The story originally appeared in the New York Post