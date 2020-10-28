'Borat 2' subject felt tricked into being part of the movie, hopes for better compensation

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up for a woman duped by Sacha Baron Cohen into being a part of his “Borat” sequel.

Those who tuned into the Amazon Studios follow-up to the stunt actor’s 2006 comedy may remember Jeanise Jones, 62, who appeared as a hired babysitter for the Borat character’s teenage daughter Tutar, played by actress Maria Bakalova. Jones gained praise for her compassion after she was told that Tutar was set to be married to an older man in her home country of Kazakhstan.

Jones, thinking this was all real, did her best to convince Tutar to “use her brain” to achieve happiness and tells her that she does not need plastic surgery to get married.

Speaking to The New York Post, Jones revealed that she only figured out she was tricked by the filmmakers after the trailer for the movie was released.

“I was just kind of shocked and that it was that kind of movie,” Jones told the outlet.

“I felt pain for her and tried [to see] if there’s any way we can get through to her that she doesn’t need to do all that,” Jones added.

She revealed that, after being paid $3,600 for her role in the comedy, which included a trip from Oklahoma to Washington state, she couldn’t get Tutar’s story out of her head and asked her congregation to pray for her.

“We were concerned,” Jones explained. “We were up there praying for her and asking God to help her and we were doing what we thought was the Christian thing to do.”

Jones claimed that she was not made aware of what kind of movie she was in until a cousin showed her the trailer for the movie a week prior to its release.

In a separate interview with Variety, Jones noted that she does not feel "betrayed" by the filmmakers and partially blames herself for not reading the fine print of her contract before signing it.

"I’m not ever going to say I was betrayed because it was partially my fault I didn’t read the contracts. I’ll take my responsibility on that," she said.

However, she believes that her compensation for appearing in "Borat 2" was not nearly enough given the film's success and the major studio behind it.

"I can’t say it was fair because they knew it was going to be a movie, and I didn’t," she told the outlet. "I just thought I was doing a documentary about how we do things in America. But I blame myself for not reading when I signed those papers."

Despite the trickery that got her involved, Jones seems to be taking it all in stride, noting that she's mostly relieved that the young woman was just an actress.

"I would give her a hug. I’m glad to know she’s not really in that situation. I hate to hear of anyone in that situation," she said when asked what she'd say to the two actors. "Him, I don’t know. It wasn’t real, so I would shake his hand and say, 'You got me.'”

Jones’ pastor, however, started a GoFundMe campaign in an attempt to raise money for her after calling her the “moral compass” of the film. Derrick Scobey was originally contacted by the production to find someone who could be a part of a documentary about a woman being forced to marry an older man and personally helped select Jones for the part, also not realizing it was all a ruse.

As of this writing, the campaign has raised more than $50,000.