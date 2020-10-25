'Borat 2' star Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Donald Trump's criticism of the film: 'I don't find you funny'

“Borat” star Sacha Baron Cohen responded to President Trump’s criticism of the film’s sequel with a barb that implies he’ll lose the upcoming election.

The infamous stunt comedian released the sequel to his 2006 hit comedy on Amazon on Oct. 23 showing the character from the country of Kazakhstan embarking on yet another tour of America. This time he spent several days with conspiracy theorists, made his way into this year’s CPAC and had an actress posing as his daughter, played by Maria Bakalova, interview the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Voice of America White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman reported on Twitter that Trump commented on the wild movie, which sports the lengthy title “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”

“I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny,” Trump reportedly said on Air Force One over the weekend. “To me, he’s a creep.”

'BORAT' SEQUEL ALREADY FILMED AND SCREENED BY SACHA BARON COHEN

It didn’t take long before the celebrity took to Twitter with a jab of his own, thanking the president for giving his movie some free publicity.

“Donald -- I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you,” he mocked. “I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!”

SACHA BARON COHEN CREDITS DONALD TRUMP FOR 'WHO IS AMERICA?'

As Variety notes, Trump was likely referring to a segment done on Cohen’s previous HBO comedy series “Da Ali G” show in 2003. As his famous Ali G character, he had Trump on and pitched him an outrageous business idea for a glove that prevents an ice cream cone from dripping on one’s hand. Trump walked out of the interview after it became clear that the pitch wasn’t legitimate.

One of the more provocative moments in the “Borat” sequel involved Giuliani, who was seen in a seemingly inappropriate position after his interview with the woman who was supposed to be playing Borat’s teenage daughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giuliani himself responded to early reports about the allegedly compromising moment to explain that he was merely tucking in his shirt and that the filmmaker was trying to take the moment out of context in order to embarrass him.