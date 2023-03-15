Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' singer, dead at 71

Singer Bobby Caldwell was most known for his song 'What You Won't Do For Love'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Jazz musician Bobby Caldwell has died.

Caldwell's wife Mary confirmed his death Wednesday via a statement shared to social media. The singer-songwriter died at home at the age of 71.

"I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken," his wife wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been 'FLOXED,' it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love."

Bobby Caldwell died at his home at the age of 71.

Bobby Caldwell died at his home at the age of 71. (Getty Images)

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

A representative for Caldwell did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Mary said the musician had been "floxed" years before his death – which led to health issues. "Floxed" refers to having an adverse effect from a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, according to Regenerative Medicine LA.

Caldwell was born in Manhattan but raised in Miami by two parents who also worked in the music industry. His parents hosted the variety show "Suppertime."

Bobby Caldwell was known for his song "What You Won't Do For Love."

Bobby Caldwell was known for his song "What You Won't Do For Love." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Dave Koz and Bobby Caldwell perform onstage at the Soul Train Awards in 2013.

Dave Koz and Bobby Caldwell perform onstage at the Soul Train Awards in 2013. (Getty Images)

The singer started his career in music at the age of 17.

His most popular song, "What You Won't Do For Love," hit the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 when it was released. The song has been sampled or covered more than 100 times, according to Caldwell's website.

Caldwell also wrote music for movie soundtracks. His songs are featured on "S1m0ne" and "The Cooler."

Later in his career, he began writing songs for other musicians, including Natalie Cole and Neil Diamond.

Caldwell released what would be his last album, "Cool Uncle," in 2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending