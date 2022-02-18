Bob Saget appears as a chef in Snoop Dogg, Desiigner's rap video released posthumously: ‘Get Bob on the job’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bob Saget is best remembered for his role as Danny Tanner on the popular TV sitcom "Full House."

But what’s likely one of his final acting roles shows a different sort of full house. Saget appears in the Desiigner music video for the song "Bakin" as a chef who tries to give a different meaning to the song title, working a party house in the Hollywood Hills where parental guidance is definitely suggested.

Featuring an opening cameo by Snoop Dogg, who suggests that Desiigner "Get Bob on the job," Saget is shown in the kitchen cooking some bacon and grabbing cash, with porn star Kendra Sunderland providing some color alongside him.

The song illustrates a wilder side of Saget that was known to friends and comedy clubgoers, but will likely surprise fans who know him only through his "Full House" character, Danny Tanner.

The "Bakin" video was shot in December, just a few weeks before Saget’s Jan. 9 death in an Orlando, Florida hotel room. The end of the video has a memorium, with "Rest In Peace Bob Saget" and added footage from the shoot.