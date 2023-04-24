Bob Newhart's wife, Ginnie Newhart, dead at 82

Bob Newhart's wife, Ginnie Newhart, died Sunday in Los Angeles after a long illness. She was 82.

The couple, who met through comedy legend Buddy Hackett, was married for 60 years.

BOB NEWHART WON'T RETIRE AT AGE 90: ‘I DON'T THINK I’LL EVER STOP PERFORMING'

The Newharts tweeted Monday afternoon from Bob's account, "We lost our beloved Ginnie Quinn Newhart - Wife, Mother and Grandmother on April 23rd, 2023 after a long battle with illness. She was our rock and we miss her terribly."

A private funeral service will be held in the coming weeks, according to the family.

Born Virginia Lillian Quinn in New York, she was the daughter of veteran character actor Bill Quinn.

Ginnie and Bob met on a blind date in 1962 set up by comedian Buddy Hackett.

Newhart recalled, "Buddy said, ‘I've got a girl for you’. She's going with another guy, but I don't think he's right for her, so I'm going to fix you up on a blind date. You'll meet her and you'll date and you'll get married. Then you'll have kids and you'll call one of the kids Buddy.' Which we did."

One year later, they were married.

"The Bob Newhart Show" enjoyed a popular six-season run as part of CBS’ Saturday lineup, which also highlighted other hit shows, including "All in the Family," "M*A*S*H," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," as well as "The Carol Burnett Show."