Blink-182's Hoppus announces cancer treatment

Hoppus said that he will continue to receive treatment for the next few months

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Mark Hoppus, the bassist and singer of Blink-182, announced on social media that he is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Hoppus, 49, took to Twitter to inform fans that he has been receiving treatment for the past three months. 

"It sucks and I’m scared," he posted. "And at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

He said that he will continue to receive treatment for the next few months and cannot wait to be cancer-free.

Hoppus also posted in an Instagram story that showed him hooked up to an IV. Deadline reported that he captioned the picture, "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."

He deleted the post, the report said.

Travis Barker, a bandmate, also posted on Instagram, "Love you, @markhoppus." 

Hoppus did not name the type of cancer or what stage.

